Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,655,000 after buying an additional 3,190,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,347,000 after buying an additional 1,832,569 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,251 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,630.9% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 976,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after buying an additional 950,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,244,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.