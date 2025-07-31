Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 2,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,429,168.90. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,472.57. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,991 shares of company stock worth $357,153 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.41.

Q2 Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

