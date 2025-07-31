Raymond James Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALRS

Alerus Financial Stock Down 3.6%

ALRS opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $550.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 363,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,040,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,849,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,557,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 276,161 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.