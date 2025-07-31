RVW Wealth LLC Sells 56,289 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,289 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

