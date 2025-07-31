Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

