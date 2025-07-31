Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

