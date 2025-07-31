Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

