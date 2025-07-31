Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 506.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 516,970 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 678.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

