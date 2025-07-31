Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 359.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,619 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

