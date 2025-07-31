Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of Veritone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

VERI has been the topic of several research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veritone from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

