Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VUZI stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Vuzix Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,352.74% and a negative return on equity of 198.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

