Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 225 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Workiva were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Workiva alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 705.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.