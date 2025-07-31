SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $857,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

