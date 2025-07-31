SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

