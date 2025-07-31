SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 11.3%

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

