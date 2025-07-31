SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 810 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3,090.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 43,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $367,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $102.31 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.