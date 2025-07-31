SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.