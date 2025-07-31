SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1,315.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 1.5%

RWR stock opened at $97.41 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.