SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,481 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,765.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6,397.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $32.61 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

