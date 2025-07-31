Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDST shares. B. Riley upgraded Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Stardust Power stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Stardust Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Stardust Power will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stardust Power news, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 160,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $30,485.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 598,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,744.45. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pablo Cortegoso sold 173,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $32,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,006,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,257.04. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,140 shares of company stock worth $93,724. Corporate insiders own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stardust Power stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 340,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.59% of Stardust Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

