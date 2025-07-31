Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.87 Million in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 233.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,252.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Plains GP Price Performance

NYSE PAGP opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.41%.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.