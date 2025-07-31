Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,612,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,861,000 after buying an additional 159,348 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,111,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,323,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,862,000 after buying an additional 994,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,268,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the period.

Shares of VRRM opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $223.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,626.12. This trade represents a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. UBS Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

