VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stake Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,974,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after buying an additional 627,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,532,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,435,000. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 224,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 206,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,492,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

