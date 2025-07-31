VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Stake Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

NLR stock opened at $115.92 on Thursday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $121.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

