Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 617,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $80,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VDE stock opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

