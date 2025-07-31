Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 111,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.9% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

VWO stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

