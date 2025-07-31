Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,266 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 501,013 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,853,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 364,096 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

