Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $200.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

