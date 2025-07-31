Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,846 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 65.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,367,915.20. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 114,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,014,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,546,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,459,883.04. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,794,984 shares of company stock worth $18,524,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.24. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.