Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 1,146,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 498,338 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,466,000 after purchasing an additional 624,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,975,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

VRNA stock opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $105.50.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 114,984 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,014,158.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,546,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,459,883.04. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 400,000 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,278,992 shares in the company, valued at $139,980,508.80. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,794,984 shares of company stock worth $18,524,153. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

