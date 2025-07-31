Vestcor Inc Sells 7,172 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.60% of Dorian LPG worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.9%

LPG stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

