Vestcor Inc Takes Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 148,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,224,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.