Wealthquest Corp Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

