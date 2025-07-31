Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

