Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 500 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

