Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $146,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

