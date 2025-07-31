XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.12% of XPEL worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 44.2% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 774,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 11,892.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 97,282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.83.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

