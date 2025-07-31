XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 19,257 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 305.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 705.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 3,010.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

NYSE:WK opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

