XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 82,366 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.