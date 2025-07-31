Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $232,000 in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VREX. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Varex Imaging last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Varex Imaging's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

