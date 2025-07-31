Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $232,000 in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VREX. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.
Varex Imaging Trading Down 4.6%
Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
