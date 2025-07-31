Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.59 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.