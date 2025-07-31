Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the first quarter worth about $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Price Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Onespan Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several research firms have commented on OSPN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

