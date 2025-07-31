Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,381 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $25,573.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,588.96. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $91,855.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,636.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,765 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -752.25 and a beta of 3.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.