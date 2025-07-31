Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,416 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 7,136.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $86.26.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.