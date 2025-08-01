12,706 Shares in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,706 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Get City alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of City by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in City by 13,747.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in City by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James M. Parsons purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,426. This trade represents a 440.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,949.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,625 shares of company stock valued at $321,993. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of City stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.54. City Holding Company has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. City’s payout ratio is presently 38.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on City

About City

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.