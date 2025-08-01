13,620 Shares in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,668 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Xperi by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xperi by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,861,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xperi by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 666,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xperi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 43,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Xperi from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of XPER opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $273.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Xperi Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.