19,320 Shares in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Get Limbach alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 585.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,700,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Limbach by 698.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,388.73. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Limbach from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMB

Limbach Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. Limbach’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limbach

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.