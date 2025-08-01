20,308 Shares in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.72. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Dividend Announcement

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

