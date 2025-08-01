3,313 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cvfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

