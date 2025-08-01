46,595 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UEC. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $8.67 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.